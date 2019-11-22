SPOKANE, Wash. — The lot that formerly played host to a Costco on North Division Street will soon be home to some of the best barbecue in the Northwest.

Texas Roadhouse is opening at 7611 N. Division St. in January, according to the company’s website. A woman identified as a Texas Roadhouse Service Manager said on the restaurant's Facebook page that the official opening date is Jan. 20, 2020.

A location for At Home Decor Superstore also occupies 87,000-square-feet of space near the new Texas Roadhouse location.

Texas Roadhouse, which is not attached to the other building containing at Home and other businesses, will be surrounded by 249 parking spaces. The main building will have 432 parking spaces, according to site plans obtained by KREM in February.

Dozens of jobs are now posted online for the new Texas Roadhouse location, including servers, hosts, cooks and bakers.

Texas Roadhouse also has nearby locations in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Kennewick, Washington. The restaurant is known for its steaks, ribs and fresh-baked bread.

