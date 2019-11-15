SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Have you ever been so hungry it puts you in a bad mood? Well, you're in luck because Hangry's is here to help.

The Spokane Valley restaurant opened at the beginning of the month. It's located on East Trent Avenue near Trent Elementary school.

"Our motto is 'good mood food' because we'll put you in a good mood after you eat here if you're hangry," Hangry's Co-owner Nathan Rouse said.

Rouse always dreamed of opening a restaurant. His grandparents owned "Grumpy's Burgers" in California. Wanting to stick with the same concept, he came up with Hangry's.

"I think everyone has related to it at some point," Rouse said. "Someone's been in a bad mood because they're hungry. There's no food convenient and they don't want to make it. We're here for those people."

He said their Hangry Burger is just the thing to satisfy your "hanger".

"It's got two patties, hash browns, eggs, bacon, and ham and four slices of cheese," Rouse said. "And it comes with a side."

Their beef is fresh and never frozen. But if you're in the mood for something else, you can also choose from their breakfast menu and a variety of milkshakes.

You may recognize the restaurant as the former Hot Rod Cafe on East Trent. It remains mostly the same.

"I loved the theme, I love old cars and classics so I just stuck with it," Rouse said.

So if you're ever in the need of some "good mood food," stop in at Hangry's.

"We just want to be here for when you're hangry," Rouse said.

