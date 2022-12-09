Washington resident searched for this recipe the most in 2022

Marry Me Chicken was the most popular 2022 Google search in Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington's top Google search for this year was not a public figure, not an event, but a recipe.

Marry Me Chicken was the most popular 2022 Google search in Washington state.

The chicken recipe has taken the internet by storm and by the looks of it, we understand why.

Marry Me Chicken Recipe:

Ingredients:

3 large boneless and skinless chicken breasts sliced into thin cutlets

sliced into thin cutlets ½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

3 cloves garlic minced

minced 1 cup chicken stock

1 cup heavy cream

½ cup parmesan cheese grated

grated 1 teaspoon chili flakes

¼ teaspoon oregano

¼ teaspoon thyme

⅓ cup sundried tomatoes chopped

chopped 1 tablespoon fresh basil leaves

Instructions:

Season chicken with salt and pepper

Dredge chicken in flour and shake off excess

In a large skillet, heat olive oil and melt butter on medium heat

Brown the chicken for 4-5 minutes on each side or until golden brown and cooked through. Transfer cooked chicken to plate and cover

Sautee garlic for one minute or until it's fragrant. Add chicken stock and make sure to use wooden spoon to scrape off any bits stuck to bottom of the pan

Adjust the heat to medium-low. Add heavy cream and parmesan cheese to the skillet

Allow sauce to simmer for a few minutes, then season with chili flakes, thyme, and oregano

Season with salt and pepper to your taste, add sundried tomatoes then put the chicken back in the sauce

Let the sauce simmer and thicken for a few minutes

Garnish with chopped fresh basil leaves and serve warm over pasta or rice

