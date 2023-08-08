Latter-day Saints Church donates 40,000 pounds of food to Spokane’s Salvation Army Food Bank

The 53-foot semi-truck carrying the food, which was grown and processed by the church, is being driven up from Salt Lake City.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is helping to address the dramatic increase in need for food in the region by donating 40,000 pounds of shelf stable food to Spokane’s Salvation Army Food Bank.

The 53-foot semi-truck carrying the food, which was grown and processed by the church, is being driven up from Salt Lake City.

“We are so pleased to be able to help, and our hearts go out to those in our community who are struggling with food insecurity,” said Jennifer Hicks, communications director for the Greater Spokane Region for the church.

According to the Salvation Army, food distributed during the first half of 2023 rose by almost 100,000 pounds. It was 118,620 lbs. in February but increased to 217,350 lbs. in June.

Everything has gone up dramatically, except wages. And the Federal Government stopped providing people with extra Covid food stamp funds,” said Cheryl Ward-Thompson, program manager of The Salvation Army’s food bank.

On average, The Salvation Army’s food bank serves 140 households per day each receiving about 75 lbs. of food. That comes out to approximately 10,500 lbs. of food a day.

