Salvation Army hosting free 'Movies in the Park' this summer

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army of Spokane is hosting free 'Movies in the Park' every Friday, starting June 23rd.
They will be showing family-friendly movies beginning this Friday and will run all summer through Friday, Aug. 4.
Attendees can bring blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy showings. Movies will begin at sundown. Moviegoers can also purchase snacks and drinks.
All proceeds from snacks and drinks will benefit The Salvation Army's local youth programs.
