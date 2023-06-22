Salvation Army hosting free 'Movies in the Park' this summer

Family-friendly movies will begin showing this Friday, June 23, and run all summer through Friday, Aug. 4.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army of Spokane is hosting free 'Movies in the Park' every Friday, starting June 23rd.

They will be showing family-friendly movies beginning this Friday and will run all summer through Friday, Aug. 4.

Attendees can bring blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy showings. Movies will begin at sundown. Moviegoers can also purchase snacks and drinks.

All proceeds from snacks and drinks will benefit The Salvation Army's local youth programs.

