Salvation Army volunteer making a difference during Spokane Gives Month

SPOKANE, Wash. — April is Spokane Gives Month!

And one Spokane man is proving it's never too late to roll your sleeves and help the community.

Ron Johnson, who is in his 70s, has been volunteering at the Salvation Army for more than three years, and he is making sure he is making a difference.

He puts in three 10-hour shifts a week. Not only is he doing a good service for the community, but he is also saving the Salvation Army’s money.

His works includes coordinating and organizing the warehouse, putting food in the pantry and any other task that comes along.

According to the Salvation Army records, since he began his volunteer work, he’s saved the nonprofit over $80,000 a year in wages and money that can help continue their efforts in helping vulnerable families and children.

"It's so rewarding to be able to know that you're serving the community. You're helping people that have a need and you're providing something and providing a service to them," Ron said.

Ron said there are so many opportunities to help out the community and that's what keeps him going.

Cheryl Thompson, community programs manager at Salvation Army in Spokane, said the nonprofit needs volunteers because without them, they will be floundering.

"Ron has been a blessing to me every single day," Thompson said. "He runs this warehouse, which is clean and organized. I can depend on him to no end."

