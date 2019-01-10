SPOKANE, Wash. — Pets rely on their owners to survive, so their future is often up in the air when their caretakers pass away. A local man noticed that problem and started taking actions to provide protection for pets who lose their owners.

Todd Halterman created Pet Protection Plans, which lay out a plan for a pet after its owner’s death. He was inspired to pursue the idea during his time as a firefighter.

“I’m at a fire, and I’m watching a golden retriever run around the front yard as we’re putting the fire out in this house. And then I realized, 'Wait a second. What’s going to happen to this dog tonight?,' because the people in the house didn’t make it.,” Halterman said.

Dogs who lose their families are often turned over to shelters, so if they aren't re-adopted they have the potential to be euthanized.

The pet protection plan prevents that scenario by appointing a pet guardian who would be responsible for taking in the pet if the owner dies. Then, the owner chooses a pet friendly foundation to be responsible for making sure the guardian is properly caring for the pet. If the guardian isn't able to care for him or her, that foundation promises to find the pet another home.

In addition to ensuring a pet's safety, that foundation also provides grooming and food vouchers to the pet's new caretaker to offset the financial burden of taking on the animal. Halterman said the money used to make that happen is money that would otherwise go to the IRS after a death.

Dog mom Pam Gilardi thought the Pet Protection Plan was a great idea, so she signed up for one.

"I thought about it often. I think, 'What would happen to her?'" Gilardi said. "It just sets my mind at ease."

Gilardi said her multipoo, Nicki, is particular about her routine, so knowing that whoever takes her will be given the resources to sustain her way of life is a big relief.

