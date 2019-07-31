OK, we mustache you a question: Have you've ever seen a puppy like this?

This dog named -- and rightfully so -- Salvador Dolly, after the Spanish painter Salvador Dali, is in foster care with her mom and 10 siblings in Dallas, WABC-TV reports.

All of them will be put up for adoption through the Hearts and Bones Rescue group in New York City.

The TV station reports most of the rescue group's dogs are from the Dallas area before they're taken to New York.

