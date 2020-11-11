Spokane’s Riverfront Park U.S Pavillion project receives 16 top honor awards

Riverfront Park's design won against other projects from across the country including Best in Design.

SPOKANE, Wash. — City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department and Hill International, a project management company announced on Monday, Nov. 2 that the Spokane Riverfront Park U.S. Pavilion project has won the Design-Build Institute of America’s, DBIA 2020 Project of the Year and Best in Design.

DBIA presented the awards at their virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, October 29.

The Pavilion was originally constructed for the 1974 World’s Fair, Andrea Frye, a spokesperson for Hill international said. Now, the project reinvented the iconic public performance and park space that surrounds a 150-feet-tall angled mast as the capstone for the wider Riverfront Park program, according to Frye.

The completed Pavilion includes several new additions to the park including, color-changing LED light blades, a high vantage point where people can overlook the entire Riverfront Park, and giant fabric shade sails.

“It was an exceptional experience managing the design-build process for this once-in-a-lifetime project,” Matthew Walker, who is the Vice President of Hill and served as the team’s Project Manager said. “We achieved the client’s goals for this iconic structure thanks to the collaborative nature of the progressive design-build delivery method.”

Hill construction manager, Lorraine Mead praised the progress by saying the design was the driving force to making the project happen.

“There were many stakeholders and many moving parts, but the commitment of the entire team to the project and the delivery method kept everything together,” Mead said.

According to Frye, the U.S. Pavilion also earned a DBIA National Award of Merit, Civic Assembly, as well as a 2020 National Achievement Award and 2020 Project of the Year Award from the Construction Management Association of America and the Landscape/Urban Development Best Project from Engineering News-Record.