Skate Ribbon at Riverfront Park expected to open for holiday season

The popular Spokane attraction will follow COVID-19 reopening requirements for indoor fitness and training.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Numerica Skate Ribbon at Spokane's Riverfront Park is expected to open for the holiay season with COVID-19 protocols in place.

A definitive opening date for the ice skating rink will be announced when it is known, according to Fianna Dickson with Spokane Parks and Recreation.

Staff at Riverfront Park are preparing to operate the Skate Ribbon following the COVID-19 reopening requirements for indoor fitness and training in Phases 2 and 3, with insight from the Spokane Regional Health District

When it opens, ice skaters will experience revised operations. Here are some of the highlights:

Limited number of skaters: Up to 50 guests will be allowed at one time in phase 2.

Advanced ticket reservation: To regulate the number of guests, advanced purchases of admission will be required. Guests will select their reservation time and each reservation will be good for one hour of skating.

Masks and gloves: Face masks and gloves will be required for all guests.

Sanitizing: Skate rentals will be sanitized after each use. Sanitation protocols will be implemented in all common areas, with even greater attention to touch points, and hand sanitizer will be offered in multiple locations.

Distancing: Patrons will be asked to socially distance while skating and indoors.

Families: Family groups of up to five people will be permitted to skate together closer than 6 feet.

Outdoor queueing: Skate rental and wrist band pickup queueing will be staged outdoors.

Patio and party room use: The patio will be available for skaters only. Exceptions will be made for minors and those with special needs. The Skate Ribbon exterior party room garage-style doors will be open to help with social distancing and serve as a warming shelter.

Observation area: A non-skater observation area will be established away from the Skate Ribbon patio, with benches and heaters.

A document with answers to more questions about the 2020-2021 ice skating season is available on the City of Spokane's website. Protocols at the Skate Ribbon will be adjusted as guidance is update from state and local health officials.