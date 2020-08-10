Thrill-seekers could soar over downtown Spokane on a zipline

A zipline could stretch from the Combine Sever Overflow tank along Spokane Falls Boulevard to Redband Park if a proposed project comes to fruition.

SPOKANE, Wash. — You may be able to soar over downtown Spokane if a proposed project comes to fruition over the next several years.

In a meeting of the Spokane Park Board's Riverfront Park Committee, an "urban zipline" was included as an informational item on the agenda. It would stretch from the Combined Sewer Overflow Tank that lies beneath public plaza along Spokane Falls Boulevard and Redband Park, according to the agenda.

The proposal says two parallel ziplines would be approximately one-quarter-of-a-mile long. An engineering feasibility assessment has already been completed by Garco Construction.

A zipline could offer a handful of benefits for Spokane, including the strengthening of downtown as a destination, an anchor for tourism, and a tool used in recovery of the region's economy and hospitality industry.

The zipline could also offer free tickets to charitable organizations in Spokane, and low-income and underserved youth, according to the proposal.

The City of Spokane would look to pay for the project through partnerships and receive a portion of its gross revenue share, which is estimated at $40,000 to $65,0000.

It's unclear when and if the zipline could become a reality, but the proposal does provide a timeline with some key dates.