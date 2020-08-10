x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com

Inland Northbest

Thrill-seekers could soar over downtown Spokane on a zipline

A zipline could stretch from the Combine Sever Overflow tank along Spokane Falls Boulevard to Redband Park if a proposed project comes to fruition.
Credit: Kierra Elfalan

SPOKANE, Wash. — You may be able to soar over downtown Spokane if a proposed project comes to fruition over the next several years. 

In a meeting of the Spokane Park Board's Riverfront Park Committee, an "urban zipline" was included as an informational item on the agenda. It would stretch from the Combined Sewer Overflow Tank that lies beneath public plaza along Spokane Falls Boulevard and Redband Park, according to the agenda. 

The proposal says two parallel ziplines would be approximately one-quarter-of-a-mile long. An engineering feasibility assessment has already been completed by Garco Construction.

A zipline could offer a handful of benefits for Spokane, including the strengthening of downtown as a destination, an anchor for tourism, and a tool used in recovery of the region's economy and hospitality industry.

The zipline could also offer free tickets to charitable organizations in Spokane, and low-income and underserved youth, according to the proposal.

Credit: Spokane Park Board
Proposed zip line area

The City of Spokane would look to pay for the project through partnerships and receive a portion of its gross revenue share, which is estimated at $40,000 to $65,0000. 

It's unclear when and if the zipline could become a reality, but the proposal does provide a timeline with some key dates.

Initial stakeholder outreach is estimated to begin in January of 2020, with Park Board approval estimated by May 2021. Construction could begin by August 2022, according to the proposal. 

RELATED: Four major additions expected in Riverfront Park by spring 2021

RELATED: Visit the pedestrian plaza in downtown Spokane for river views