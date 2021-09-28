Headed to Fall Harvest Festival at Beck's Harvest House in Green Bluff? Here's what you need to know

The Fall Harvest Festival runs from Sept. 25 through Oct. 31 on weekends at different times, and reservations in advance are required this year.

COLBERT, Wash. — Mark your calendar! Fall Harvest Festival at Beck's Harvest House in Colbert is back this fall with its Green Bluff Music Series and family-friendly weekend events.

Here is what to you need to know about the Fall Harvest Festival:

Beck's Harvest House is located in the heart of Green Bluff

Beck's Harvest House is 35 minutes away from downtown Spokane, at 9919 E. Greenbluff Rd, Colbert, Washington. The harvest house is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Reservations for the Fall Harvest Festival during the weekend are required in advance, and the cost for a reservation is $5 for the whole family. The cost of reservation doesn't include entry for other activities at the farm like the Family Farm Funland, where individual tickets must be purchased separately.

Activities at the Beck's Harvest House

At Green Bluff attendees can enjoy seasonal activities including pick-your-own fruit and live music at the Fall Harvest Festival.

People can take pictures at Green Bluff Pumpkin Land, getting lost in the Giant Corn Maze or under their colorful fall trees.

Other features at the Harvest House include their World Famous Pumpkin Donuts, a glass of fresh-pressed apple cider, homemade pies, local food trucks, wine patio and a beer shed.

Green Bluff Music Series Fall Harvest Festival schedule

The Harvest Festival runs from Sept. 25 through Oct. 31 on weekends at different times, and reservations in advance are required this year.

Here is the list of musicians taking the stage in the heart of Green Bluff this fall:

Dallas Kay, Oct.2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Greg White Jr. "Florida Country," functions Oct. 2, 3 and 9 from 12 to 4 p.m.

Joey Anderson, functions Oct. 3 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Jackson Parker, Oct. 10 at 11:30 a.m.

Just Plain Darin, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m.to 12 p.m.

Jesse Quandt Band, Oct. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Wyatt Wood, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Christy Lee Band, Oct. 16 from 12 to 4 p.m.

Daniel Hall, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Hankers, Oct. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Nick Grow, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Stagecoach West, Oct. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Last Chance Band, Oct. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Okay Honey, Oct. 30 from 12 to 4 p.m.

Kevin Shay Band, Oct. 31 from 12 to 4 p.m.