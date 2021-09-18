Coeur d'Alene on Ice coming to McEuen Park

A new skating rink will open in McEuen park late fall.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — McEuen Park will be hosting the soft opening of Coeur d’Alene on Ice on Oct. 28th.

Families who are looking for fun winter festivities have a new option for this coming season. The city of Coeur d’Alene agreed to host a new ice-skating rink in McEuen Park with several different events at it’s soft opening Oct. 28th.

“We in the Parks Department had always talked about doing a winter ‘something’,” Parks and Recreation director Bill Greenwood told the Coeur d’Alene Press. “When enough snow is here, we back-dragged the snow and did a cross-country ski [track] through McEuen. But the snow doesn’t usually stick around very often.”

The Spokane Figure Skating Club plans to provide an exhibition and will feature solo skaters and Anja’s Theater on Ice team, Legendary Showstoppers.