Trivium and Beartooth bringing tour to The Podium in Spokane

The bands will be in Spokane this June on a co-headline tour.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The bands Beartooth and Trivium are bringing their metal and punk sounds to The Podium in Spokane this summer. The groups announced a co-headline tour which includes a show in Spokane on June 14, 2023.

Malevolence and Archetypes Collide will also be part of the tour. The concert at The Podium is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m. They will be available through TicketsWest. Tickets range from $39.50 to $79.50.

"TRIVTOOTH! We are elated to announce our co-headlining monster of a tour with the incredible Beartooth. We have been fans of what they do, and pals with them for ages — so it’s great we’re finally doing something so massive together," the band Trivium said in a concert announcement.

"This tour is gonna be unique, fun, and face-melting from start to finish. Strap in, bring your metal horns, and be prepared to get your face ripped off," Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo added.

📣 1st CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2023! Beartooth & Trivium are coming to Spokane on Wednesday, June 14 with Special Guests... Posted by The Podium Powered by STCU on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

