Dave Matthews Band's 'Walk Around the Moon' tour coming to the Gorge

Dave Matthews Band will be hosting three concerts at the Gorge Amphitheatre during Labor Day weekend in September.

GEORGE, Wash. — Dave Matthews Band announced its 2023 Tour dates, launching in May in Mexico City and ending in September with three shows in George, Wash. during Labor Day weekend.

The band will launch its U.S. summer tour and release its 10th studio album 'Walk Around The Moon,' on May 19. 'Walk Around The Moon' took shape during the pandemic and is as much a reflection on the current times as an urge to find common ground.

The band will host tree concerns at the Gorge Amphitheatre on Sep. 1st, 2nd and 3rd. Presale tickets for Citi card members begin Tuesday, Feb.14, at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale on February, 17. Regular tickets for the show range from $99 to $291. Click here to find tickets.

During the concert, fans will enjoy songs included in the band's new album like 'Walk Around The Moon,' 'Madman’s Eyes,' 'Looking For A Vein,' and, 'It Could Happen,' and 'The Ocean And The Butterfly,' to mention others.

The band's summer tour includes places in Mexico, Texas, Arizona, New York, California, Oregon, and more U.S. cities.

Dave Matthews Band was named a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador in 2019, and has a long history of reducing their environmental footprint, going back to their first shows in 1991.

The band has sold more than 25 million tickets since its inception, making them the second largest ticket-seller in history, and has sold a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined.

We are pleased to announce that @davematthewsbnd will kick off its U.S. tour at @CWMPavilion in The Woodlands, TX on May 19 after playing a trio of dates in Mexico. Visit https://t.co/TbtgTywOG9 for a full list of tour dates. Follow the thread for more information ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/blRKmqxDV0 — dave matthews band (@davematthewsbnd) January 24, 2023

