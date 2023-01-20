Eric Church adds second show at the Gorge Amphitheater

Featuring special guests Jelly Roll and Hailey Whitters, fans who did not get a ticket to the Sept. 9 show can purchase tickets for the Sunday, Sept. 10 show.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Eric Church announced his highly anticipated "The Outsiders Revival Tour," was coming to The Gorge Amphitheatre in Sept. 2023. After the single show sold out, the country superstar added a second show at the Gorge.

Featuring special guests Jelly Roll and Hailey Whitters, fans who did not get a ticket to the Sept. 9 show can purchase tickets for the Sunday, Sept. 10 show, starting in late January.

The country singer said he looks forward to debuting in outside amphitheaters.

"Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down," he said.

Church is known to put on an entertaining show, he was celebrated by Forbes for "offering fans a unique experience each night while conjuring up the unpredictability that used to make concerts unforgettable.”

For fans looking to purchase tickets, you can do so starting Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

Click here to purchase tickets.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.