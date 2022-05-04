Spokane Symphony to offer free concerts around the city

Spokane residents will be able to enjoy 45 minutes of light classical music during the Spokane Symphony concerts in their neighborhoods.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Symphony will be offering four free small ensemble concerts in local businesses around the Spokane area.

The free 'Out & About Concerts' series will take place in different neighborhoods around Spokane and Cheney from May 18 to 27. The concerts will be held in local shops such as cafes, restaurants, and community centers.

These concerts will offer classical music, and a great opportunity to see and hear the Spokane Symphony musicians up close in a relaxed setting. Each concert will last about 45 minutes, with light classical music from small groups of two to five Spokane Symphony musicians.

Concerts will be taking place in late afternoons and early evenings on weekdays to allow residents to attend the concerts and enjoy a relaxing and fun evening after a long day after work.

Music Director James Lowe is calling the free 'Out & About Concerts' an 'espresso shot of the classics.'

"People might think there’s something mysterious or forbidding about live classical music, so I’m happy that these 'Out & About' gigs take our talented musicians out of The Fox Theater and into the community where people can just stumble upon them and have a great time,” Lowe said in a statement.

Here are the dates and places for the free 'Out & About Concerts':

Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at First Avenue Coffee located at 1011 W. First Ave., in downtown Spokane.

Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 7 p.m. at The Mason Jar, located at 101 F Street in Cheney.

Friday, May 20 at 5 p.m. at Slightly Charred Wood Fired Pizza located at 816 W. Sprague Ave., in downtown Spokane.

Friday, May 27, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at The Carl Maxey Center located at 3114 E. 5th Ave., in East Central Spokane.