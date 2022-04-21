Spokane Symphony returns to the Fox for the 77th season

This year the symphony will bring nine masterworks concerts and five pops concerts starting on Sep. 17, 2022, at Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Symphony concerts are returning back in full for the 77th season after many of the shows were canceled due to the pandemic last year.

This year the symphony will bring nine masterworks concerts and five pops concerts starting on Sep. 17, 2022, at Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox. Music Director James Lowe will be with the orchestra through the 2024-2025 season after announcing he has extended his contract.

“To say that my first three years with the Spokane Symphony during Covid haven’t gone as expected would be an understatement, so I’m delighted to be extending my contract to at least 2025," Lowe said. "I love Spokane and the Inland Northwest, and I’m eager to bring more of the orchestra’s music into our community."

Ticket subscriptions go on sale at the launch party for returning and new subscribers, including “Take 5” subscriptions and the new “1-2-3 Go!” sampler package for any three symphony events. The launch party will take place Thursday, April 21, from 5-7 p.m. at the Fox.

The Take 5 subscription is a popular way to select five concerts from Masterworks and Pops to create a customized subscription. Packages range from $116-$338. The 1-2-3 Go package is a budget-friendly package that allows guests to choose three concerts from Masterworks, Pops, or any other Spokane Symphony performance. Packages range from $104-$256.

Subscriptions are also available online at the Spokane Symphony website or in person at the Fox. Symphony season ticketholders have until June 21, 2022, to renew their seats. Single tickets for Masterworks and Pops concerts will go on sale to the general public on Monday, August 15.

Here is the list of some of the upcoming James Lowe’s concerts at The Fox:

Berlioz’s wild and crazy Symphonie fantastique in Masterworks 1 on Sep. 17 and 18, 2022.

Legendary American conductor Leonard Slatkin in Spokane to conduct Masterworks 5 concert on Jan. 21 and 22, 2023. The return of former Spokane Symphony Music Directors, Fabio Mechetti for Masterworks 3 on Oct. 22 and 23, 2022, and Eckart Preu for Masterworks 7 on March 4 and 5, 2023.

Collaborating with cellist Zuill Bailey in Masterworks 8 on April 15 and 16, 2023.

The Spokane Symphony’s education and outreach music programs, expanding to encompass all ages, from infants to the elderly.

Carl Nielsen’s spectacular Inextinguishable Symphony in Masterworks 4 on Nov. 12 and 13, 2022.

A new, casual “Symphony Sessions” concert in the Wonder Building on Sep.22, 2022.