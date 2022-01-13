Spokane Symphony cancels “Masterworks 4: Eckart Returns” concerts due to COVID concerns

The “Masterworks 4: Eckart Returns,” concerts that were scheduled for Jan. 15 and 16 at Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox, would be rescheduled for a future date.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Symphony announced Thursday its has canceled “Masterworks 4: Eckart Returns” concerts that were scheduled for this weekend, due to COVID-19 concerns.

The symphony took the decision of postponing the concerts after Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) announced new recommendations to reschedule or postpone large events and gatherings due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and transmissions in Spokane County.

On Wednesday, Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) reported 1,239 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County. SRHD also reported that hospitals are at 97% overall capacity, while the ICU is at almost 100%.

The “Masterworks 4: Eckart Returns,” concerts that were scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15 and Sunday, Jan. 16 at Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox, would be rescheduled for a future date.

“We regret having to cancel Masterworks 4, but look forward to presenting it, and welcoming Conductor Laureate Eckart Preu back at a future date,” Spokane Symphony Executive Director Jeff vom Saal said

According to a press release by the Spokane Symphony, Masterworks 4 was going to be the first official return for Eckart Preu to conduct the orchestra since his final concert in May 2019. Preu was the music director of the Spokane Symphony from 2004-2019.

“Any and all efforts we can take to reduce community transmission and support our healthcare system is vital," Dr. Francisco Velázquez said. "Although avoiding large community gatherings at this time is necessary, I look forward to being with everyone at the Fox Theater again soon.”

The Fox Theater box office will be contacting ticketholders when a new date for the Masterworks 4 concerts is announced. Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled concert and people would have three options once a date is announced.