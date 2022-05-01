Washington Dept. of Health detects 2 cases of Omicron in Spokane County

The Omicron variant makes up about 83% of COVID-19 cases in Washington, according to Spokane Regional Health District.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Omicron COVID-19 variant makes up about 83% of new cases in Washington, according to Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD). New data from the Washington State Department of Health (WSDOH) shows two confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Spokane County.

New COVID-19 infections are rising throughout the state of Washington and Spokane County, primarily due to the Omicron variant. Due to the surge of infections, SRHD is recommending that Washingtonians follow the updated quarantine guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

If a person tests positive for COVID-19, it is recommended that the person stay home and isolate for at least five days or until the symptoms resolve, according to Dr. Francisco Velazquez with SHRD. Asymptomatic patients should also self-isolate for five days but are able to leave quarantine while masked according to the new guidance.

Velazquez said the Omicron variant tends to move faster than the Delta variant, with symptoms appearing early. This means patients should get tested for COVID-19 five days after exposure rather than seven days.

If a patient is still symptomatic after isolating for five days, Velazquez said they should stay in isolation until their symptoms are gone.

For unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, Velazquez said they should stay in isolation for at least five days and wear a mask around other people for an additional five days after isolation.