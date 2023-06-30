'Woodcarving wiz': Post Falls craft artist still carving 23 years later

93-year-old Cy Franks immediately had a knack for the woodcarving craft when he first picked up a knife and block of wood.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Some people have a gift for woodcarving.

One tour through Cy Franks' house is all the proof you need: He definitely has it.

"You either got it or you haven't," the 93-year-old said Thursday.

Franks immediately had a knack for the woodcarving craft when he first picked up a knife and block of wood.

“I was young yet and I could learn things,” he said, his eyes twinkling. “I was only 70 when I started.”

Now, 23 years later, just about every wall, shelf, nook and cranny of the Post Falls home he shares with his partner, Sarah Haeg, is filled with intricately carved and painted mustached cowboys, seasoned Native Americans, grizzled mountain men with pipes hanging from their mouths, red-capped gnomes, white-bearded sea captains, cottonwood bark cottages, fez-topped Shriners, smiling Santa Clauses and even a self-portrait with Franks wearing a Consolidated Freightways hat referencing his 40 years as a trucker.

