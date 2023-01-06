Inland Northwest Rail Museum continues to keep the history of Inland Empire Railway alive

REARDAN, Wash. — The Inland Northwest Rail Museum is turning seven in August.
The organization was created and born as a labor of love to preserve the rich history of railroads throughout the area and continue the history lesson for future generations.
Before the museum came to life, the Inland Empire Railway Historical Society put in decades of work to preserve railroads in the Northwest.
