Meet Murphy the Fire Station Dog | Inland NorthBest

Murphy isn't your average dog. He has a job, saves lives, and even has a book written after him.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Cody Moore is a firefighter with the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department, but recently, the station's nine-year-old yellow lab inspired him to tune in to his artistic side.

"We call it work but it's just a lot of good times," Moore said about working with the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department rescue dog, Murphy.

The nine-year-old, yellow Labrador, isn't just a part of the Coeur d'Alene firefighting team, he is an inspiration for much more.

While reading to his kids one night Moore got an idea.

"We thought it would be fun to have a story of the dog and the dog team and it would be an equally good fundraiser that we could get out to the community," he explained.

The proceeds from the book help the fire department with different costs including training, vet bills, and more.

