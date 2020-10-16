Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl looks to disconnect, enjoy family on his 'Ultimate Spokane Day'

Meidl is a busy guy and it’s understandable he’d want to get away from it all and enjoy his family. Plus, Spokane has some great hiking trails.

SPOKANE, Wash — A hearty breakfast, disconnecting and hiking with the family. These are a few of the things Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl would do on his "Ultimate Spokane Day."

KREM is asking local celebrities what their Ultimate Spokane Day looks like.

Meidl is a busy guy and it’s understandable he’d want to get away from it all and enjoy his family. Plus, Spokane has some great hiking trails.

Meidl said the day definitely has to start with a good night’s sleep.

“You know that doesn't happen very often anymore,” he said. “And, you know, a good workout just to get my mind right.”

Then, he’ll move on to a big breakfast.

“There's going to be a big breakfast that's going to follow with lots of carbohydrates lots of saturated fat,” he said. “Because it’s a good day none of it with stick to my hip, obviously.”

Next, he’d go hiking with his wife and two children. They’d either go out in Spokane Valley or head out to Bowl and Pitcher in Riverside State Park. However, there are some conditions the kids have to follow.

“Now we're going to make them leave their electronics at home so they actually have to actually engage with mom and dad,” he said. “We’re going to spend a couple hours out hiking around, and if it's a great day for them to actually engage us in conversation. And they're gonna actually listen to mom and dad and they think we actually know what we're talking about as we try to share advice with them.”

Now, it’s dinner time.

“It will end to point out for a great dinner, and then I headed home and watch my favorite show or two,’ he said.