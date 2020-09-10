Mayor Nadine Woodward talks about her 'Ultimate Spokane Day'

“Wow, I would say any day that my children are now grown are back in town to visit or when we're not in COVID,” Woodward said with a laugh.

SPOKANE, Wash — We all might have differing opinions on things like politics, sports and entertainment, but I think most people in the Lilac City can agree that Spokane is pretty great.

From the parks to the food to the breweries to the views, Spokane has it all.

KREM is asking local celebrities what their Ultimate Spokane Day looks like.

Mayor Nadine Woodward spoke with Jen York and Tim Pham Friday about that very topic.

“Wow, I would say any day that my children are now grown are back in town to visit or when we're not in COVID,” Woodward said with a laugh. “And it's 80 degrees outside. But other than that, I would say, it begins with me sleeping in, walking in my neighborhood. I live in a very walkable neighborhood that I absolutely love.”

Next, she said she would take her children around to the city’s trendiest places.

“I will be the tour guide for my kids when they're in town because when they're here, I always take them to the newest and the coolest places, but our favorite is we would have breakfast at Indaba Downtown for their kimchi avocado toast which is like, amazing,” she said. “And then we will probably go downtown shopping. I would fast forward two years, we’d be in Riverfront Park enjoying that zipline that we’re working really hard to put in the park which is so cool!”

Then, they’d hit up some food trucks and take a nap.