No-Li is "celebrating and supporting 12 charities that bring love and goodness to our communities" this year.

SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li, an independent brewery in Spokane, is donating $12,000 to local charities during its 12 days of Christmas campaign.

A thousand dollars will be donated to a different charity each day over 12 days.

"We are linked together by community and these 12 organizations lift up members of our communities with respect, dignity and caring," says Cindy Bryant of No-Li Brewhouse.