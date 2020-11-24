Spokane will see pre-4pm sunsets starting in December

Spokane and North Idaho see some of the earliest sunsets in the U.S. excluding Alaska.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's incredible (and a little bit depressing) to see the skies get so dark so quickly in Spokane in November.

And it doesn't get any better for the rest of the fall.

Spokane and areas of the Inland Northwest, particularly North Idaho, see some of the earliest sunsets in the nation, excluding Alaska. Our combination of being far north in latitude and far east in our time zone means that the sun drops below the western horizon much earlier than anywhere else in the Contiguous U.S. during the fall and winter.

In Spokane, the last 4pm sunset is on November 30. From then, Spokane will not see a sunset at or after 4pm until December 20.

The earliest sunset, which occurs from December 8-12 is 3:57pm. It's not on the winter solstice because of Earth's elliptical orbit.

Bonners Ferry's earliest sunset is 3:49pm.

The only other US states that see pre- 4pm sunsets in December is Maine and Alaska.