Group of investors purchases Spokane's historic Patsy Clark Mansion

Investors are exploring the option of turning the Browne's Addition mansion's two-story carriage house into loft apartments and a coffee house.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of investors with ties to the Spokane community has acquired a historic mansion in the Browne's Addition neighborhood.

The nine-bedroom, five-bathroom Patsy Clark Mansion was purchased by partners in the law firm Eymann, Allison, Hunter, Jones in 2002 and was later renovated. It went on the market in July 2019 and had a list price of $2.1 million four months later.

The mansion is 11,422 square feet and was designed by renowned architect Kirtland Cutter for mining tycoon Patrick “Patsy” Clark in 1889. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976 and the Spokane Register of Historic Places in 2004.

George Bush enjoyed a meal during the mansion's restaurant period in 1989.

“It’s difficult to put into words just how excited we are to be the new caretakers of this amazing piece of community and architectural history,” said Steve DeWalt, a member of the new ownership group, in a press release. “Our goal is to continue protecting and preserving this property and to explore a variety of ways to enable the public to more fully experience and appreciate this unmistakable landmark.”

Spokane native and investor Jonathan McKay said in the press release that the mansion was a "fixture as part of his experience growing up in the city."

“This iconic building impressed upon me our region's history as a young boy who grew up in Spokane's suburbs,” McKay said. “I'm honored to get to play a part in continuing the accessibility of this legacy to the next generation.”

DeWalt said the plan is to continue using the mansion's top two floors as office space. Eymann Allison Jones and Hunter Elder Law will continue to occupy the building’s second floor and InterUrban Development will lease office space on the third floor, according to the press release.

The vision for the ground floor is still in development, but investors hope to open it up to more public events such as weddings, corporate retreats and fundraisers, DeWalt said.