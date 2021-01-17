Bon Appétit magazine 'Highly Recommends' Cougar Gold Cheese

In an article titled "I'm here to highly recommend canned cheese" the gourmet magazine highlighted Cougar Gold Cheddar, the pride and joy of WSU's creamery.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Cougar Gold Cheddar Cheese is getting some high profile attention from one of the food world's top magazines: Bon Appétit.

The magazine, owned by Condé Nast, has been one of the top food publications since 1956.

In an article titled "I'm here to highly recommend canned cheese," the author, Jessica Kelly, writes that although "there are a lot of things that come in a can" she never expected to someday find canned Cheddar Cheese. "And it's absolutely incredible," she continued.

Cougar Gold Cheddar Cheese is made in Pullman out of the Washington State University Creamery. The creamery has a storied history dating back to 1902.

Cougar Gold has a "cult following" as Kelly came to find out. Washington residents take their Cougar Gold seriously. The cheese has even been known to fly off the shelves.

And now the cheese is getting some much deserved attention straight from the top of the food world.

At first, the author was a tad skeptical about canned cheese, but after trying it she discovered the cheese has a "creamy, silky texture, with a nice sharpness to it." She deemed it "one of the best cheddars I’d ever had."

In its FAQ, the WSU Creamery says it chooses to can the cheese because it doesn't have any preservatives, and it turned out to be the best way to store it.