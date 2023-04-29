Shania Twain kicked off her first tour in years in Spokane

Twain's 'Queen of Me' Tour drew thousands to the Spokane Arena Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fans sparkled with excitement and smiles Friday night at Spokane Arena as country-pop icon Shania Twain kicked off her first tour in five years.

"Man, I feel like a woman!" sang a group dressed in pink, belting out one of Twain's hits that fans like Raelin Selig, Jensyn Brownlee and Selena Brownlee were eager to hear.

Selena and Jensyn purchased tickets months ago after learning about Twain's concert in Spokane, and the songs they heard bring back memories.

For Jaclyn Zarp, a southern California resident, Twain concerts have been a tradition since 1999.

Sergio Anguiano from Fort Worth, Texas, who has been to about 50 Shania concerts, also joined the superfan group for the bonding experience.

"It's like empowering. We love to be women. 'Let's go girls!'" said Jensyn. "She's amazing!"

"This tour is just like a whole other level and the next step for her in her journey," Zarp said. "We're so excited to be here to see it."

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.