Ludacris announced in Northern Quest summer concert lineup

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Rap star Ludacris is heating up this summer at the 12th Annual Northern Quest Pepsi Outdoor Summer concert series.

The resort announced that the hip-hop artist would be performing in the Inland Northwest on Sept. 16. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. starting at $49.50.

Chris "Ludacris" Bridges has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide, with hits under his belt like “Act a Fool,” "Money Maker," and "My Chick Bad." He is seen as one of the first "Dirty South" rappers to gain mainstream success in the early 2000s.

Since his musical rise in the 2000s, Ludacris has started working in other industries. He's best known as "Tej" in the Fast and Furious movies. He also has his own restaurant, Chicken-N-Beer.

His other projects include the Ludacris Foundation and an educational platform inspired by his four daughters.

