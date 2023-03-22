Lauren Daigle bringing 'The Kaleidoscope Tour' to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Christian music singer Lauren Daigle is planning to visit Spokane as part of 'The Kaleidoscope Tour.'
Daigle will perform at Spokane Arena on Friday, November 17 at 7:30 p.m.
The show will include many of Daigle's hits including “You Say,” “Rescue”, “Look Up Child,” and her new single “Thank God I Do.” The concert will also feature music from her forthcoming self-titled album.
Tickets go on sale through presale starting on Tuesday, March 28 at noon. The general on-sale begins Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. via TicketsWest.
Tickets range from $39.50 to $129.50, plus any fees.
Spokane Arena Schedule
- March 26: Winter Jam
- April 14: Journey w/ Toto
- April 20: Cypress Hill
- April 28: Shania Twain
- May 6: Shinedown w/ Three Days Grace
- May 18: Kane Brown
- June 2-4: Jurassic World Live Tour
- June 15: Chris Stapleton
- July 6: Alabama with The Marshall Tucker Band
- October 10: Macklemore
- November 17: Lauren Daigle
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.