Lauren Daigle bringing 'The Kaleidoscope Tour' to Spokane

Singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle will visit Spokane Arena this November as part of her latest tour.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Christian music singer Lauren Daigle is planning to visit Spokane as part of 'The Kaleidoscope Tour.'

Daigle will perform at Spokane Arena on Friday, November 17 at 7:30 p.m.

The show will include many of Daigle's hits including “You Say,” “Rescue”, “Look Up Child,” and her new single “Thank God I Do.” The concert will also feature music from her forthcoming self-titled album.

Tickets go on sale through presale starting on Tuesday, March 28 at noon. The general on-sale begins Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. via TicketsWest.

Tickets range from $39.50 to $129.50, plus any fees.

