Spokane Arena teases potential concert with Shania Twain

Spokane Arena posted a video of Shania Twain, hinting the country-pop artist might make a stop in the Pacific Northwest.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Facebook post from Spokane Arena teased an appearance from country-pop star Shania Twain.

The Spokane Arena posted a video of the music artist, and with a confirmed appearance in Nashville next year, it's safe to wonder if she'll be making a stop in the Pacific Northwest.

The Canadian artist has a career that spans almost 40 years and several genres. Coined the queen of "country pop", she's received numerous awards from the Grammys, American Country Music Awards, as well as inductions into music Hall of Fames from Hollywood and Canada.

With several albums and chart-topping hits like "You're Still the One," “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much” the star is bound to make headlines if she touches down in Washington next year.

👑🤠💖 Posted by Spokane Arena on Thursday, October 27, 2022

The Spokane Arena will also be hosting several other acts in the next few months including Monster Jam, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and Journey.

While there is no confirmation on the date and time of appearance, it's safe to say that this tease is still the one.

