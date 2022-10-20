Gabriel Iglesias to make rare appearance at Spokane Comedy Club in May 2023

Those interested in seeing Iglesias can text "FLUFFY" to 85957 to get a pre-sales link. Public on sale for tickets is Nov. 1.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Comedian Gabriel Iglesias will be bringing the laughs and fluff to the Spokane Comedy Club for a rare appearance on May 19 and May 20, 2023.

The Spokane Comedy Club announced Iglesias's dates via Facebook on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Those interested in seeing Iglesias can text "FLUFFY" to 85957 to get a pre-sales link. Public on sale for tickets is Nov. 1.

Known for his animated stage presence, Iglesias is one of America's most successful comedians, performing sold-out shows around the world. According to the comedian's official website, in 2018, he was included alongside fellow greats Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels in the Hollywood Reporter's "Top 40 Comedy Players."

Iglesias also further cemented his status as one of he world's top comedians when he managed to headline and sell out Madison Square Garden in New York, Staples Center in Los Angeles and Sydney Opera House in Australia.

On Oct. 18, 2022, Iglesias released his latest special, "Stadium Fluffy" on Netflix, which shows the comedian play to hoards of fans at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

