Indigenous Peoples Day in Spokane

Here is a list of events happening in Spokane to commemorate Indigenous Peoples Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Monday, Oct. 10 is the seventh time Spokane is celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day, which honors the cultures and histories of the Native American people.

Last year, President Joe Biden proclaimed Oct. 11 as a national holiday in recognition of the country's indigenous peoples, making efforts to refocus the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native peoples.

In Spokane, many events are taking place Monday to commemorate Indigenous Peoples' Day event.

Here is the event list's itinerary:

Spokane Indigenous Peoples March

The Indigenous Peoples Day March will be happening Monday Oct. 10, 2022 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Mission Park.

Indigenous People's Day Powwow

The Urban Native Youth Organization (UNYO) will be hosting a Powwow in observance of Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday, Oct. 10.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Red Band Park located at 216 N. Cedar in Spokane.

All people are invited, welcomed and encouraged to attend.

According to Coyote performance

A vibrant and entertaining family-friendly anthology of tales featuring the legendary hero of Native American mythology. 'According to Coyote' is an encounter with the richness and vitality of Native American culture using age-old traditions of music, dance, and theatre.

It was written by John Kaufman, directed by Kauffman's niece and performed by Nez Perce actor, Kellen Lewis. According to Coyote will warm the hearts of young and old alike.

Performances schedule:

At Spokane Riverfront Park on Monday, on Friday Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. and second performance from 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. The event is free with limited seating.

Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Rickets for this performance are $12. Get your tickets here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.