Here are some fun fall events you and your family can enjoy in Spokane this year

This week, attend the Diwali festival downtown, the Fall Leaf Festival at the Finch Arboretum or a drive-in movie.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Ready for more fall events heading into Halloween weekend? This week, make plans to attend one of many events taking place across Spokane County.

Cold and windy temperatures are expected for this weekend's forecast across Spokane. Rain is expected for Saturday morning. The second half of Saturday and Sunday is expected to be drier, but still cold with high temperatures in the upper 40s Saturday.

This week, take your family or friends downtown to the Diwali festival or to the Disney on Ice show. Other events include trunk or treat at Goodwill South Hill, the Fall Leaf Festival at the Finch Arboretum, and a drive-in movie in Liberty Lake.

Here are the full details of the events happening this week:

Spokane will be holding a Diwali Festival, India's festival of lights, on Saturday, Oct. 22. The festival will feature a Rangoli art contest, live performances, arts and crafts and vegetarian and vegan foods.

The festival lasts five days across Indian communities. The lights are an important symbol of Indian spirituality.

This year's Diwali festival puts an emphasis on the Rangoli Art Festival. Rangoli art is characterized by its colorful, geometric patterns. This art is usually drawn on the floor of a home's entrance to ward off evil spirits and welcome good spirits. The Rangoli Art Festival will be the main event. Prizes ranging from $150 to $500 are available for all different age groups.

The Diwali Festival will take place on Oct. 22, and will take place at River Park Square from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Wall Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Disney on Ice at the Spokane Arena

'Disney On Ice presents: Road Trip Adventures' will visit the Pacific Northwest from October 21-23, 2022 at the Spokane Arena.

People can enjoy the following shows:

Mickey Mouse: Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and guests of all ages embark on an interactive and memory-rich adventure to iconic Disney destinations.

Mary Poppins: See the world from the rooftops of London with Mary Poppins and Jack and his band of dancing lamplighters.

Moana: Travel to the sun-soaked Motunui and help Moana restore the heart of Te Fiti.

Timon and Pumbaa: Set off on a safari and snap unforgettable photos of wild cheetahs and monkeys when guests traverse through the Pride Lands with Simba, Timon and Pumbaa.

Aladdin: Discover a whole new world and be swept up in Aladdin’s princely parade filled with spectacular stunts, magical moments with Genie, and a brand-new song from Jasmine that will render the audience “speechless.”

Mosey on over to a larger-than-life comedic carnival and team up with Woody and Bo Peep as they search for their new friend Forky.

Fans will hit a high note with Mickey and pals while singing along to beloved Disney tunes as they welcome Merida, Belle, Ariel, Mulan and Tiana to the ice.

Tickets range from $20 to $100 and go and are available at TicketsWest.com.

Trunk or Treat

Stop by the Goodwill on the South Hill on Saturday, Oct. 22 for some Trunk or Treat.

The event will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Goodwill South Hill located at 2927 E. 27th Avenue, in Spokane.





Fall Leaf Festival

The Fall Leaf Festival is back after a two-year hiatus. The festival will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11-2 p.m. at Finch Arboretum.

This event is free and it gives everyone a chance to play in the leaves, celebrate trees, check out vendors, enjoy live music from Heat Speak and explore the Arboretum.

The Finch Arboretum is located at 3404 W Woodland Blvd. in Spokane.

Randy Feltface at the Comedy Club

Randy Feltface has fled his homeland of Australia in search of the bright lights and large meal portions of North America.

He’s coming to Spokane Comedy Club to share his hilarious observations and stories. He will be presenting his show for two days on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22. Click here to get tickets to the shows.

Haunted Millwood 5k and Kids Race

Get in the Halloween spirit and dress up to attend the Haunted Millwood 5k Run/Walk at the Millwood neighborhood in Spokane Valley on Sunday, Oct. 23.

The event includes costumed characters roaming the course, neighborhood decorations, local vendors, Halloween music and race awards. People will also get a festive holiday gift box filled with treats and tricks.

People can register here to join the 5k race for adults and the 1/2 mile for kids. Both races will be taking place at 11:50 a.m. at 3223 N Marguerite Rd in

Millwood.

Funds from the race proceeds will benefit Millwood Impact, who help children stay 'safe and healthy'

Beetlejuice drive-in movie at the HUB

The HUB Sports Center is taking you back to the good old days by hosting a series of outdoor drive-in movies.

This Saturday, attend and watch Beetlejuice from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the HUB Sports Center located at 19619 E Cataldo Ave. in Liberty Lake.

Admission ticket cost is $25. The fee ticket allows you admission for your entire car. Click here to buy tickets and take a look to the movie scheduled happening this month.

