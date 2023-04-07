11th Annual Walk for Autism Acceptance taking place in Coeur d'Alene Saturday

The Autism Society of North Idaho is holding its 11th annual Walk for Autism Acceptance on Saturday at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As Easter weekend approaches, a local non-profit is holding an event to "support, educate, and advocate for all people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)."

The Autism Society of North Idaho is holding its 11th annual Walk for Autism Acceptance on Saturday at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds. In honor of the Easter holiday, the event will also have activities such as an Easter egg hunt and other ASD family-friendly events.

There are several ways individuals or organizations can participate:

Create a peer-to-peer fundraiser - asking friends, family and colleagues to help raise money for the ASD community

Participate in the Autism Society of North Idaho walk as an individual or get together and form a team with colleagues, friends or family.

Volunteer to help the staff make this event a success

Exhibit wares or services at the Vendor and Agency Event, held during the Walk for Awareness (no sales of merchandise during walk events)

"Please help us support the ASD community by raising funds for education, resources, events, activities, grants and so much more!" The Autism Society of North Idaho said in a statement.

The event is taking place on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds, located at 4056 North Government Way in Coeur d'Alene. The cost to register is $25 for adults, $15 for ages 6-17 and free for ages 5 and under.

There is also a limited income waiver available for those who qualify. For more information, click here.

