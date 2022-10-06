Here are the events happening in Spokane this weekend

This week, attend one of many fall events happening across Spokane, attend the Terrain art exhibit or a craft beer and cookie festival.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fall events across the Inland Northwest are starting to pop up. Most of the events taking place across Spokane include Halloween events. The weather for this weekend is expected to remain warm, sunny and dry in the upper 70s.

This weekend, attend one of many events happening across Spokane County in Colbert, Mead and downtown Spokane. From the Terrain Art Festival, the Spokane Chiefs hockey game or a craft beer and cookie festival, there are plenty of events coming up in the next few days.

Check out the list of events happening this week:

The Terrain Art Fest Exhibit is coming back to the Inland Northwest this Friday, Oct. 7 from 5 p.m. to midnight.

This year's Terrain gallery show features 354 artists, 12 bands, 12 literary readings, 22 films and five dance performances.

In addition to all the visual art, attendees will enjoy full dance performances, food trucks and photo booths.

The event is free to attend.

The Spokane Chiefs hockey games are back for the season, with two games scheduled for this weekend:

Friday, Oct. 7: Spokane Chiefs vs. Edmonton Oil Kings at 7:05 p.m.

Spokane Chiefs vs. Edmonton Oil Kings at 7:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9: Spokane Chiefs vs. Portland Winterhawks at 5:05 p.m.

Children ages three and under can attend the games for free. Discounts are available with valid Military IDs. Doors open 1 hour prior to the game.

This Saturday, Oct. 8, don't miss a chance to enjoy local craft beers paired with iconic Girl Scout cookies at the annual Craft Beer & Cookie Festival.

Enjoy music and food from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Girl Scout Program Center, located at 1404 N Ash Street. This is a fundraiser and all proceeds go to supporting programs for Girl Scouts. Tickets are $25 if visitors register by Oct. 7 and $30 at the door. The event is open to those 21 years of age and older.

Head out to The Farmhouse on Green Bluff this Sunday, Oct. 9, for a fun day full of live music, local vendors, a pumpkin patch, beautiful views from the vintage-style farmhouse and local craft beers.

Every Sunday during the month of October, the farmhouse's fun events will be in full swing. This Sunday, Oct. 9, enjoy live music by Nick Grow. On Sunday, Oct. 16, enjoy Scotty Nicol's music.

The Farmhouse on Green Bluff is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located about 30 minutes from Spokane at 8515 E Greenbluff Rd., in Colbert, Wash. The parking fee is $5. Click here for parking information.

Head out to Walter's Fruit Ranch Green Bluff for some down-home fall fun. The ranch is located at 9807 E Day Rd. in Mead.

Every weekend in October, ride out to the orchard on the Fruit Loop Express tractor to pick juicy, delicious apples. Visitors can also stop by the pumpkin patch to pick out the perfect pumpkins for carving and fall décor.

Enjoy live music, tasty eats and festival fall drinks at the press plate bar. From feeding sheep, playing in the sweet pea box, racing ducks or getting dizzy in the hamster wheel, there's something fun for everyone at the ranch. While in the patch, don’t miss a chance to win $100 on the corn cannon or get lost in the corn maze. The parking fee cost $5. Click here for parking information.

Garland Pumpkin Patch is back for the spooky season. Every Saturday and Sunday during the month of October, enjoy the pumpkin patch from the Garland Mercantile.

People will find a variety of pumpkins and farm fresh goodies. Inside the shop are all sorts of fall-flavored treats like pumpkin donuts, apple cider, cocoa bombs and more.

Garland Mercantile is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 823 W. Garland Ave. in Spokane.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.