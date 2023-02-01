Spokane's Valentine's Day Guide

Spokane has plenty of restaurants, date ideas, and more to celebrate either with a significant other, friends or alone!

SPOKANE, Wash. — Love is in the air with Valentine's Day around the corner in the Spokane area!

Date Ideas:

Pinot's Palette: Taking place Saturday the 11th through the 14th, the paint and sip company has several Valentine's Day inspired paintings for you to be a part of!

Candlelight Yoga: The Spokane Club offers a night of relaxation on Feb. 13 to unwind during the season of love. Members are $10 and guests are $15. Email nroley@spokaneclub.org to sign up.

Valentine's Cookie Decorating Class: For anyone ages 13+, Sweet Frostings (Whitworth location) is hosting a cookie decorating class on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. The class includes four sugar cookies, buttercream piping bags, sprinkles, step-by-step instructions and help as needed!

The Night Mayors: On Valentine's Day, head downtown to be serenaded and entertained by The Night Mayors at Zola. They take the stage from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Soak & Spa Package: The Historic Davenport invites guests to relax in their private guest room while a spa technician delivers custom spa supplies for you to enjoy in your room's soaking tub. The package includes the overnight guest room, complimentary self-parking/valet, and a custom-prepared tray of spa supplies. The package is available Feb. 10 - 19, and you can click here to book.

The Historic Davenport Valentine's Day Spa Special: For couples, galentines or a nice date alone- the Davenport spa is offering Valentine's Day spa specials such as a love facial, a chocolate-covered berry pedicure, or a sweet and spicy CBD massage. Click here for more details.

Ice Skating: The Numerica Skate Ribbon is hosting Valentine's date night Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for couples and friends! Offering a special deal, rent skates for two of you for $14.

Places to Eat:

Inland Pacific Kitchen: IPK is hosting a special Valentine's Day menu Feb. 10, 11 and 14th. Guests can enjoy a three course meal for $85 per person and the option for a $25 wine pairing. Click here to see the menu and check out the reservation.

The Melting Pot: Downtown Spokane's Melting Pot offers an extensive fondue menu for diners attending their special Valentine's offer. They will be open 12 p.m. - 11 p.m., Feb. 11 and 12th. Guests can add on a Diamond experience, Platinum experience and a Gold experience to make their dining experience more memorable. Click here for reservations.

Clinkerdagger: 'Love is in the Air' at Clinkerdagger's Feb. 10 - 14 with their three-course Valentine's menu. Bring a date and enjoy your courses for $100 total. For reservations and a peek at the menu, click here.

Wiley's Downtown Bistro: Offering a special menu for the romantic holiday, Wiley's is offering a Valentine's menu on Feb. 14. The downtown bistro is offering a three-course meal for $75. Reservations are still available. Call 509-474-9040 to snag your table.

Love on the Lake: The Coeur d'Alene Resort is hosting Valentine's Day inspired brunch and dinner cruises taking place Feb. 10 - 14th. The cruises are 90 minutes and tickets include a private table with a rose, champagne, and a gourmet valentine's buffet. Click here for tickets and availability.

Sweet Frostings: Offering plenty of sweet treats for your loved one or yourself, Sweet Frostings has made-to-order desserts, or stop by and pick up Valentine's Day inspired treats!

Cider House: Offering a five-course menu for Feb. 14 and 15, Cider House invites guests and diners to take part in their Valentine's Day special. Guests will also enjoy live music and special cider options. Reserve your spots here.

Iolite Lounge: Offering dinner reservations at 5 p.m. or 8 p.m., guests can enjoy a five-course meal for either two or four people. Click here for a peek at the menu and to make reservations.

