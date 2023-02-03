Spokane Inlander Restaurant Week menus to be released Tuesday

Get ready to make your reservations as all of the three-course menus will be revealed on Tuesday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Inlander Restaurant Week is coming back to the Inland Northwest for the 11th year.

Get ready to make your reservations as all of the three-course menus will be revealed online on the Inlander Restaurant Week website on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

During the Inlander Restaurant Week, 112 restaurants across Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will offer three-course meals for $25, $35 and $45, from Feb. 23 to March 4.

This year's lineup of restaurants features some of the most in-demand restaurants in the region and 19 newcomers.

Food lovers can search for restaurants by food type, neighborhood, and price online starting Tuesday. The event guide list with menus will be available for readers on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at STCU branches, participating restaurants, and Inlander Community Centers at more than 50 regional grocery stores.

The event guide will then be featured in the Inlander on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Restaurant week is one of the most anticipated food events in the Inland Northwest. It is also a chance for foodies to find the best restaurants in the area.

"Spokane and the Inland Northwest has become a pretty noteworthy culinary destination,” said STCU President and CEO Ezra Eckhardt. “Inlander Restaurant Week is a great opportunity to discover new spots, revisit the classics, and support the exciting food community that has developed in our region."

Guests can also make a donation. Inlander Restaurant Week partnered with Big Table, a non-profit that cares for restaurant workers in crisis. A QR code will be available on every menu, so guests can make donations towards Big Table.

Guests are advised to make their reservations before in advance.

