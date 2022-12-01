60 Spokane and Coeur d’Alene children to experience a flight to remember

The flight will be arriving between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday at the 'North Pole,' in a Hangar onsite location at the Spokane International Airport.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Alaska Airlines and the non-profit Spokane Fantasy Flight are teaming up this holiday season for the 15th year to make travel to the “North Pole” a reality for underserved children in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene.

The holiday season is a magical time for kids, but nothing is more magical than Santa Claus and the North Pole. This holiday, 60 children from Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas will experience a flight to remember.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, with the help of dedicated volunteer 'elves' and Alaska crew, a plane will depart from Spokane Airport, and after a short flight, it will land at the 'North Pole,' a Hangar at the Spokane Airport made to look like a winter wonderland.

The flight will be arriving between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday at the 'North Pole,' in a Hangar onsite location at 8125 West Pilot at the Spokane International Airport.

The Spokane Fantasy Flight experience has been running for the past 25 years. Last year 56 children from Spokane traveled to the North Pole during the global pandemic, and this year 60 more children will experience the adventure.

