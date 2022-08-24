'Sharing rich and vibrant cultures': Second Tacos & Tequila Festival happening this weekend

The festival takes place on 618 W Main Ave on Saturday Aug. 27 and Sunday Aug. 28 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., with all proceeds towards students' scholarships.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The second annual Tacos & Tequila Festival is coming back to Spokane's Main Avenue for two days this weekend.

Just days before the kick-off of the beginning of the Heritage Month festivities, the festival will take place on 618 W Main Ave through Saturday, Aug. 27 from 1 p.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.,

People can enjoy local art vendors, community resources, taco trucks, restaurants, ice cream, as well a beer and tequila garden. During the event, many bands and cultural groups will also be performing. The groups include Mariachi Las Aguilas from Eastern Washington University, La Energia MX, Quiero Flamenco, Danza Azteca de Oro, Ballet Folklorico de Spokane and more.

All the festivities will be supporting a good cause.

The Tacos & Tequila Festival is a two days scholarship fundraising event. All the sales from drinks and food will go towards funding scholarships for local college students.

The event is organized by the Spokane Hispanic Business Professional Association (HBPA) and is sponsored by local businesses. Latinos Unidos eN Acción, (LUNA), is a student engagement program through HBPA that supports Hispanic/Latinx students through scholarships, mentorship and community engagement.

Fernanda Mazcot, HBPA executive director, said the event intends to bring the community together for a good cause.

"The goal is to share the richness of our Hispanic, Latino and Mexican cultures and support local businesses," Mazcot said.

The event will not only bring in locals, but it will also bring in people from outside Spokane.

The money raised for this event will be awarded at the Annual Hispanic Graduates & Young Scholars Recognition Ceremony in May 2023.

