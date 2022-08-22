Take your dog for a dip in the Spokane Valley Mission pool

The event takes place on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 10-11 a.m. for smaller dogs, and from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for bigger dogs. Cost for entry is $5.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Bring your furry friend to the Valley Mission Pool during the Paws in the Pool event this Sunday.

Dogs must be six months or older, have updated vaccination records, be spayed or neutered and must be friendly. Only two dogs are allowed per owner.

The Paws in the Pool event takes place on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 10 to 11 a.m. for smaller dogs 65 pounds or under, and from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for bigger dogs 66 pounds or over. Cost for the entry is $5. Click here to register your dog. Spaces are limited.

The Valley Mission pool is located at 11123 E. Mission in Spokane Valley.

Paws in the Pool rules and reminders:

Rabies vaccination records are required for your dog to participate in the event

Dogs must be older than six months of age to participate

Domestic dogs only. Wolf or coyote hybrids are not allowed to participate

Dog swim is for the dogs only - no people in the pool, not even your feet

All dogs must be spayed or neutered to participate

Please bring doggie bags to clean up after your dog on the pool deck area

Vet Check:

Please provide your rabies vaccination records to the veterinarian. If the vaccination is expired or proof of vaccination is not available, the dog will not be allowed to participate

If your dog is sick or has had diarrhea or vomiting within the last two weeks they cannot participate

Dogs that cannot be controlled must leave the event

Dogs that cannot be controlled must leave the event

Wash Station:

Dogs must be thoroughly washed before entering the pool, especially their rear ends

Keep dogs leashed until they enter the pool

Pool Entry:

Keep dogs leashed until they enter the pool

Please leash your dogs when they are not actively participating or if they are creating a hazard to people or other dogs

Dogs that cannot be controlled must leave the event

Once your dog is finished swimming for the session please leash your dog and exit the pool deck

There are doggie bags provided at the check in area to clean up after your dog on the pool deck

