Take your dog for a dip in the Spokane Valley Mission pool

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Bring your furry friend to the Valley Mission Pool during the Paws in the Pool event this Sunday.
Dogs must be six months or older, have updated vaccination records, be spayed or neutered and must be friendly. Only two dogs are allowed per owner.
The Paws in the Pool event takes place on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 10 to 11 a.m. for smaller dogs 65 pounds or under, and from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for bigger dogs 66 pounds or over. Cost for the entry is $5. Click here to register your dog. Spaces are limited.
The Valley Mission pool is located at 11123 E. Mission in Spokane Valley.
Paws in the Pool rules and reminders:
- Rabies vaccination records are required for your dog to participate in the event
- Dogs must be older than six months of age to participate
- Domestic dogs only. Wolf or coyote hybrids are not allowed to participate
- Dog swim is for the dogs only - no people in the pool, not even your feet
- All dogs must be spayed or neutered to participate
- Please bring doggie bags to clean up after your dog on the pool deck area
Vet Check:
- Please provide your rabies vaccination records to the veterinarian. If the vaccination is expired or proof of vaccination is not available, the dog will not be allowed to participate
- If your dog is sick or has had diarrhea or vomiting within the last two weeks they cannot participate
- All dogs must be spayed or neutered to participate
- Dogs that cannot be controlled must leave the event
Wash Station:
- Dogs must be thoroughly washed before entering the pool, especially their rear ends
- Keep dogs leashed until they enter the pool
Pool Entry:
- Keep dogs leashed until they enter the pool
- Please leash your dogs when they are not actively participating or if they are creating a hazard to people or other dogs
- Dogs that cannot be controlled must leave the event
- Once your dog is finished swimming for the session please leash your dog and exit the pool deck
- There are doggie bags provided at the check in area to clean up after your dog on the pool deck
