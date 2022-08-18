Four new stores coming to River Park Square mall

After several store closures since the pandemic, several stores are now opening in the downtown mall.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Life is slowly coming back to River Park Square mall after a difficult pandemic.

Four new stores are announced to open in 2022.

According to a press release from the River Park Square mall, “These new offerings complement the shopping center's blend of premier national brands and local talent.”

Here are the stores coming to the mall.

The PNW Dream is now open on the second floor of the mall. The PNW Dream was founded in 2018 and is dedicated to putting people and the planet first in all of its operations. Artist and designer Corinna Ren describes the opening of the new Spokane location as a “love letter to the Lilac City”.

Soma is a sister store to Chico. According to the press release, “All are invited to the grand opening celebration at Soma this Saturday, August 20, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. where the first 25 shoppers receive a $25 Soma gift card to spend same day.”

Pandora has opened a store on the second floor of the mall. “We look forward to joining these local communities and the opportunity to build and deepen relationships with our valued customers.” said Jackie Spencer, Vice President of Retail at Pandora in a press release.

Tempur-Pedic is open on the first floor for people looking for a new mattress. A good night’s sleep is just in the heart of downtown.

River Park Square is located downtown and opened in 1974. It is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

