Scorpions bringing 'Rock Believer' World Tour to the Spokane Arena

The band will make a stop at the Spokane Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, with special guest Whitesnake.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Scorpions' 'Rock Believer' World Tour is coming to Spokane Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, with special guest metal group Whitesnake.

German band Scorpions announced its two-month-long North American tour, kicking off on August 14 2022 in Toronto with additional concerts in Los Angeles, Detroit, Chicago, Las Vegas, Portland, Tacoma and Spokane and other cities.

Tickets for the Spokane concert on Oct. 13 go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. Tickets prices range from $49.50 to $89.50 and can be purchased online at TicketsWest.com.

The heavy metal titans have sold over 100 million records, making them one of the most successful European rock bands in the U.S. The band has won diverse awards and earned recognition since they first formed in 1965. The band entered the Hall of Heavy Metal History in Anaheim, California in 2017 and on Oct. 6 is the "Scorpions Day" in the City of Los Angeles.

The band has been electrifying audiences since the early 1970s with their signature hard-rocking melodic metal and power ballads and developed a reputation for being an outstanding live act, with Klaus Meine delivering some of the most pitch-perfect live vocals in the history of rock.

Fans will enjoy songs like "Wind of Change," "Rock You Like a Hurricane," "Dynamite," "In Trance" and "Still Loving You."

The Scorpions are coming with a special guest, British heavy metal band Whitesnake. The band was formed in England in 1978 and became one of the best-selling acts of the late 1980s and early 1990s.