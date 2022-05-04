Get $25 tickets to Spokane Arena, Gorge Amphitheatre concerts

As part of a Concert Week promotion, $25 tickets are available to several shows at Spokane Arena and the Gorge Amphitheatre.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane music lovers can save some money this week with a promotion that is offering $25 concert tickets to select shows. The offer is part of Live Nation Concert Week, which runs through May 10.

Spokane Arena

$25 tickets are available for four shows at Spokane Arena.

New Kids On The Block: The Mixtape Tour 2022 (June 6)

Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout Tour (July 25)

Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour (August 21)

KoRn x Evanescence - 2022 Summer Tour (September 13)

Gorge Amphitheatre

The $25 tickets are also available for three shows at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

Illenium: Memorial Day Weekend 2022 – Sunday (May 29)

The Chicks Tour (August 13)

Jack Johnson - Meet The Moonlight 2022 Tour (September 24)

Other Washington concerts

For those willing to travel, there are several other shows in Washington State that are included in the Concert Week promotion. They include:

Steely Dan With Special Guest Snarky Puppy (May 21 at White River Amphitheatre)

JACK WHITE: The Supply Chain Issues Tour (June 8 at Climate Pledge Arena)

Rod Stewart with special guest Cheap Trick (June 11 at Climate Pledge Arena)

Halsey - Love and Power Tour (June 16 at White River Amphitheatre)

THIRD EYE BLIND: Summer Gods Tour 2022 (June 23 at White River Amphitheatre)

The Avett Brothers (July 17 at White River Amphitheatre)

Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert (July 19 at White River Amphitheatre)

Train - AM Gold Tour (August 2 at Climate Pledge Arena)

Thomas Rhett: Bring The Bar To You Tour (August 18 at White River Amphitheatre)

The Black Keys w/special guest Band of Horses (October 2 at Climate Pledge Arena)

Zac Brown Band: Out In The Middle Tour (October 20 at Climate Pledge Arena)

The Who Hits Back! 2022 Tour (October 22 at Climate Pledge Arena)

