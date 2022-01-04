x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Say 'Cheese!': 5th annual Mac & Cheese Festival coming to Downtown Coeur d'Alene

Attendees can enjoy a day filled with tasting different cheesy dishes along with craft beers.
Mac and Cheese festival in Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The fifth annual Mac & Cheese Festival is coming to Downtown Coeur d'Alene on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 12-6 p.m.

Local chefs will present their best mac and cheese combinations and compete for the Golden Noodle Award.

Attendees can enjoy a day filled with tasting different cheesy dishes along with craft beers. You can also vote for your favorite dish to help award the People’s Choice Trophy.

The lunch session check-in will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the dinner session check-in will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The service will end at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Once you select a check-in time, you'll check-in at the Plaza Shops located at 210 East Sherman Avenue. There, you'll get your tasting passport, tickets and glassware.

Those who select the Mac Daddy package will check-in at the Coeur d'Alene Resort.

Before the festival, attendees can also enjoy a Mac & Cheese Dinner Cruise on Lake Coeur d'Alene on Friday, January 14. The cruises last 90 minutes and are offered at 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the cruise can be purchased here.

More information about the festival and tickets can be found here.

Related Articles

In Other News

Meet Spokane Hoopfest's new executive director, Riley Stockton