Say 'Cheese!': 5th annual Mac & Cheese Festival coming to Downtown Coeur d'Alene

Attendees can enjoy a day filled with tasting different cheesy dishes along with craft beers.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The fifth annual Mac & Cheese Festival is coming to Downtown Coeur d'Alene on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 12-6 p.m.

Local chefs will present their best mac and cheese combinations and compete for the Golden Noodle Award.

Attendees can enjoy a day filled with tasting different cheesy dishes along with craft beers. You can also vote for your favorite dish to help award the People’s Choice Trophy.

The lunch session check-in will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the dinner session check-in will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The service will end at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Once you select a check-in time, you'll check-in at the Plaza Shops located at 210 East Sherman Avenue. There, you'll get your tasting passport, tickets and glassware.

Those who select the Mac Daddy package will check-in at the Coeur d'Alene Resort.

Before the festival, attendees can also enjoy a Mac & Cheese Dinner Cruise on Lake Coeur d'Alene on Friday, January 14. The cruises last 90 minutes and are offered at 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the cruise can be purchased here.