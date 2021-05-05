Mac Daddy’s new location in North Spokane opens Wednesday

The gourmet mac and cheese restaurant will open a new location off Newport Highway.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mac and cheese lovers rejoice! Mac Daddy’s new location opens Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The new location of the gourmet mac and cheese restaurant is located at 10115 N Newport Highway.

Co-owner Jeremy Dillion said the new location has some Spokane history.

"This is known as the old El Sombrero building, that means a lot to us. It's been around North Spokane for a very long time," Dillion said.

Dillion said that with the grand opening falling on Cinco De Mayo, it will be a perfect opportunity to have large celebrations on the anniversary when it becomes safe to do so.

Dillion said they completely remodeled the building and the renovations included a new outdoor patio.

The Mac Daddy's menu has mac and cheese in many forms, sandwiches and salads.

The restaurant makes their own cheese sauce with 14 different types of cheeses. They also specialize in offsite food vending, catering, fairs and festivals.