'It was the right decision': Spokane businesses react to state reopening plan pause

Many business owners are glad they can keep their doors open.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane businesses are breathing a sigh of relief Tuesday after learning all Washington state counties will remain in Phase 3. Especially with Mother’s Day this weekend, many business owners are glad they can keep their doors open.

Governor Jay Inslee made the announcement Tuesday morning there will be a two week pause on Washington's phased reopening plan.

On Mother's Day in 2020, Chaps Diner and Bakery launched a curbside oatmeal service.

During the shutdown, Chaps did not offer take out or curbside services--and exhausted nearly all its resources trying to stay afloat.

Owner Celeste Shaw was not sure if they would be able to reopen. But that day, she opened her doors to a line of customers stretching out to the highway.

"It was such an amazing day," Shaw said. "It was mostly a representation of what Spokane will join forces to do to support, I guess, one of its own."

Now in Phase three, Shaw hoped this year would be different and her guests could actually dine in for Mother's Day. But that all hinged on Governor Inslee's announcement.

"Like most small businesses today, we were all sitting anxious to hear what Governor Inslee would announce," Shaw said.

Once Gov. Inslee announced the decision to pause the reopening plan, you could hear the sigh of relief from businesses and restaurants across Spokane.

"I absolutely think that it was the right decision," Shaw said. "I think I would have been really frustrated had it be anything else."

Andy Rooney is the manager at the Max at the Mirabeau. He says Mother's Day is one of the busiest holidays for the restaurant.

"We're definitely pleased that we're not going backward," Rooney said.

Last year, the Max offered to-go orders. But Rooney and his staff are looking forward to serving families in person this year for the holiday.

"I mean I have a lot of folks who are ready to work," Rooney said. "I'd like to bring more folks back to work if I can. But definitely it's a good thing to see happening."

For many businesses remaining in phase three is good news and look forward to making the most of at least the next two weeks.