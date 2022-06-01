Festival at Sandpoint adds full concert artist lineup

Here is the list of artists performing at the Festival at Sandpoint in July. Tickets are on sale online and the show is open to all ages.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Festival at Sandpoint announced Wednesday morning that Carmen Jane and Benn Suede will kick off the evening at the Lindsey Stirling concert on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Carmen Jane is an American vocalist, instrumentalist, vocal engineer and songwriter. Her sound and lyrics come from stories of her personal journey of grief and introspection. The second half of the duo consists of Bennett "Benn Suede," another musician from the Pacific Northwest. Their music is described as dark pop with longing and ache that portrays an abrasive battle between classic and contemporary.

Lindsey Stirling is a violinist and performer. Since the release of Lindsey Stirling's 2012 self-titled debut, the electronic music impresario, violinist and dancer quietly and humbly became one of the 21st century's most innovative stars.

Fans will enjoy Lindsey Stirling's hit songs like 'Carol of the Bells,' 'Radioactive,' Undergrand,' 'Lose You Now' and others.

Here is the full concert lineup for the Idaho festival:

The alternative rock and roots rock group will be performing on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices for general admission are $54.95.

Fans will enjoy country music on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Festival at Sandpoint at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices cost $69.95.

Alternative, indie rock and folk will be present during this concert on Saturday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49.95.

The classic jazz will be performing at the Festival at Sandpoint on Sunday, July, 31. The presentation starts at 7 p.m. and tickets cost $44.95

The artists will be performing on Wednesday, August 3 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket price is $54.95.

The Beach boys will be performing at the Festival Sandpoint on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

Performing on Friday, August 5 at 7:30. Tickets are on sale and cost $49.95.

Both singers will be performing on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $59.95.